OHIO — Pharmaceutical company Moderna said Monday preliminary data shows that its COVID-19 booster amplifies protection against the omicron variant.

"The dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases from the omicron variant is concerning to all. However, these data showing that the currently authorized Moderna COVID-19 booster can boost neutralizing antibody levels 37-fold higher than pre-boost levels are reassuring," said Stéphane Bancel, the CEO of Moderna.

Both of the doses had side effects that are similar to those reported with the two-dose vaccine regimen, but adverse reactions were stronger with a dose of 50 micrograms or higher. However, the 100-microgram dose was slightly more effective, according to Moderna.

Moderna announced the preliminary laboratory data in a press release and it hasn’t yet undergone scientific review. But testing by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, announced last week by the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, found a similar jump.

Pfizer’s testing likewise found its COVID-19 vaccine triggered a similarly big jump in omicron-fighting antibodies. The vaccines made by Pfizer and by Moderna, both made with mRNA technology, are used by many countries around the world to fight the coronavirus.

Moderna said it will still continue to work on a specific booster for the omicron variant with the hopes of clinical trials to start in 2022. The preliminary data has not been peer reviewed, and Moderna said it plans to share its results with government health officials.

The FDA approved Moderna's 50-microgram booster in October. The FDA endorsed the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 boosters for all adults in mid-November.

