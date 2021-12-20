President Joe Biden welcomed a new furry friend to the White House on Monday – a young puppy named Commander!

“Hey, pal. How ya doing?” President Biden said in a new video shared by the White House, as he knelt down to greet (what appears to be a German Shepherd) puppy.

The video showed Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden as they strolled through the White House grounds with the pup, offering him treats and pets as they walked.

The Bidens are longtime fans of the dog breed, and they previously had two other German shepherds join them at the White House.

The couple’s eldest dog, Champ, passed away this June at the age of 13.

In a statement at the time, Biden described Champ, whom they adopted in 2008 shortly after his election as vice president, as a "constant, cherished companion” who was “adored by the entire Biden family."

"Wherever we were, he wanted to be, and everything was instantly better when he was next to us," Biden said.

Commander joins the Biden’s other shepherd – Major – a three-year-old dog who caused a stir with several biting incidents at the outset of Biden’s presidency.

Major received off-site training to help him adjust to the hustle-and-bustle of White House life.