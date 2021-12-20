President Joe Biden on Tuesday will address the nation about how his administration plans to fight a surge in omicron cases raging around the United States, and he’s expected to double down on a warning to unvaccinated Americans that they face a potentially deadly winter ahead.

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden on Tuesday will address the nation about how his administration plans to fight a surge in omicron cases raging around the United States



Biden is expected to double down on a warning to unvaccinated Americans after a message last week that they face a winter of severe illness and death ahead



Biden will give the speech Tuesday as the nation surpasses a seven-day average of 125,000 new COVID-19 cases daily, according to the CDC



The surge in cases during the holidays could be a major setback for an administration that has touted evidence of economic recovery in recent months

Biden will give the speech Tuesday as the nation surpasses a seven-day average of 125,000 new COVID-19 cases daily, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and as new hospitalizations creep up to 8,000 per day.

The plan the president will discuss Tuesday will build off the winter plan he announced in early December but will include additional steps to target help toward “communities in need," according to the White House.

He’ll also issue a “stark warning of what the winter will look like for Americans who choose to remain unvaccinated,” a few days after he told the same group they could expect “a winter of severe illness and death.”

“It's here now, and it's spreading, and it’s going to increase,” Biden said after meeting with his COVID response team Thursday, calling it a direct message to the American people.

“For unvaccinated, we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death — if you're unvaccinated — for themselves, their families and the hospitals they’ll soon overwhelm,” he added.

His COVID-19 response coordinator, Jeff Zients, repeated that stark message Friday in the biweekly White House COVID briefing.

“Our vaccines work against omicron, especially for people who get booster shots when they are eligible,” Zients also said, noting that vaccinated people could test positive but wouldn’t likely face hospitalization.

As the president and top health officials urge vaccinations and boosters as protections against omicron, the surge in cases during the holidays could be a major setback for an administration that has touted evidence of economic recovery in recent months and for a president who had predicted Christmas could be the end of the pandemic.

“I believe we'll be approaching normalcy by the end of this year,” Biden said from a Pfizer manufacturing facility in mid-February. “And God willing, this Christmas will be different than the last. But I can't make that commitment to you.”

In early December, the president announced his winter plan to fight omicron, which included an increase in booster vaccination sites, a messaging campaign, the launch of family vaccination sites, an increase in “rapid response” teams for hard-hit communities and a plan to make rapid tests covered by insurance in 2022.

The White House also announced plans to send 50 million rapid tests to community sites and clinics, though they received backlash for not making more tests free and widely available to the millions of Americans who may need one.

Testing lines grew and wrapped around blocks in places such as New York City this week as more cases were detected.