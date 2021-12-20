WILMINGTON, N.C. — Many people are getting creative with resin this year as it trends on social media, but 1715 Designs in Wilmington was using this liquid artform to capture the beach before it became a household name.

Juli Barkas started making beach resin boards out of her own love for the coast and was shocked when others wanted to buy her designs. Boards like this can be extremely expensive online and are a hot commodity as a gift, but competing was never her goal – her focus was always on making things unique.

“I originally just wanted to give it as gifts, and I wanted some kind of artistic outlet that wasn't drawing or painting,” Barkas said.

Each one of her boards has sand in it from local beaches to give people a tie to the place they love. Between a little sand, beautiful dyes, a heat gun and her eye for detail, waves and bubbles appear on a realistic shoreline that brings the beach into your home.

“People like the beach, and they like being reminded of the beach,” Barkas said. “Whenever I tell people that I got my sand from our local beaches, people's faces light up.”

The internet has helped make resin popular, and Barkas said she has people tell her all the time that they've watched videos of resin art, but never been bold enough to try it themselves. She said that although it looks phenomenal, and there is a trick to getting it just right, it's something nearly anyone could do with a little time and patience.

“It's taken me two years to get the process right,” Barkas said. “Trial and error and trying things over the years and figuring it out and failing.”

Her creations include anything from serving boards, to lazy Susans, canvas art, jewelry, ornaments and even small furniture.

She remembers the first piece she shipped out of state and then the first one internationally, and it still makes her smile to think that people all over have a piece of the beach, whether they call the Carolina coast home or not.

“If you live here it's like having a piece of the beach in your living room, but if you don't live here or want to share the beach with somebody, it's almost a way to send them a piece of the beach,” Barkas said.