BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Along Highway 321 in Blowing Rock is a small red building that catches the eye. It's a section of Watauga County that Kathleen Rowell noticed nearly 30 years ago.

"I had three small boys and there was no toy store other than Kmart in town," Rowell said.

What You Need To Know

The Incredible Toy Company in Blowing Rock has become a tourist destination

The owner says she tries to find toys you cannot find elsewhere

People travel for miles to visit the store

The owner believes the store's personal touch has helped them get through the COVID-19 pandemic

The mother of three had an idea that built off her children mixed with her love for jigsaw puzzles. She wanted to open a toy store. That idea grew and grew into the Incredible Toy Company — a business that now brings people in from across the country.

"I carry toys you can't find in other places," Rowell said.

The Incredible Toy Company is designed for kids to explore. Every year, Rowell goes to toy fairs and spends days finding things that can't be found anywhere else because she wants this store to be special.

"We probably run 85% out-of-town customers," Rowell said.

Those out-of-towners and local customers keep coming back.

"I have customers now that were children when they first came 20 years ago, and now they are coming back and bringing their kids," Rowell said.

Customers say it's the personal touch.