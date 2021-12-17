GREEN BAY, Wis. — The volume of year-end holiday shopping has Joan Johnson feeling good about 2021's business at Sunrise on Main Boutique in Green Bay.

After COVID-19 put a dent in sales last year, the things have rebounded.

“Sales have been very strong, actually starting in June we saw a real uptick coming out of the pandemic,” she said.

That’s carried into the closing months of the year and the important holiday shopping season.

“It’s definitely stronger than last year, we expected that of course. With COVID things were shut down quite a bit,” Johnson said. “But I think there’s pent up demand and people are very excited to get out, and they love finding something unique.”

Sunrise On Main Boutique sells upscale resale and new clothing with much of the revenue supporting a non profit organization — RESET.LIFE — helping women through personal and professional transitions.

The National Retail Federation recently said consumer spending during the holiday’s could outstrip the federation’s earlier prediction of a roughly 10 percent increase over 2020. That forecast brings total spending to between $843 billion and $859 billion. Some indications are sales could be up as much as 11.5 percent from last year.

At Season to Taste, owner Katherine Forrest said there’s little question where this season ranks in the history of the Suamico kitchen store.

“This has been the best Christmas season, the best holiday season, I’ve had since I opened four years ago,” she said.

That’s a relief after the curveball the pandemic threw her and other businesses in 2020.

“This year was so important. Not only in sales, but also in morale,” she said. “Twenty twenty was really hard because you didn’t know what people were going to want, which was scary. We’re such a new company we weren’t sure we were going to get our loyal customers back, and new customers, and we’ve done all of that and it’s been really, really nice.”

And there’s still one more big shopping week ahead this year.

“I think it will be a strong week,” Johnson said. “We have a lot of people coming in for some last-minute gift ideas or something to wear for the holidays, even a New Year’s Eve party, but also people coming in for gift certificates."