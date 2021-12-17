RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina couple is doing what it can to spice up the holidays with their barbeque sauce.

They call it Battle Tested Craft Barbeque Sauce.

Co-owner Mike Otis says he had to wait until his 21st birthday to finally get the secret sauce recipe from his dad.

“I got a three by five card in my birthday card [that] had the base recipe on it. Started making it and started playing with the recipe," Otis said.

Now, after decades of making the sauce at home, testing it with friends and winning competitions, Battle Tested is in over 800 grocery stores across the country.

“It's the closest thing you’ll find to a homemade BBQ sauce on a shelf," Otis said.

Otis says the plan is to expand. Right now, he and his wife, Deardria Otis, are a two-person operation.

“To build this big enough to where we can become a national brand, so we're to the point now where just the two of us throwing 42,000 bottles out, now looking at the possibility of bringing an investor or partner on board to make it even bigger," Mike Otis said.

Mike Otis served in the First Gulf War. Deardria Otis's dad served in World War II.

Five percent of the profit from every bottle sold in North Carolina is donated to Stop Solider Suicide, a Triangle nonprofit dedicated to helping PTSD veterans.

“Eight thousand veterans a year kill themselves: one every 72 minutes in this country," Mike Otis said.

The sauce comes in four flavors. To purchase Battle Tested Craft Barbecue Sauce, click here.