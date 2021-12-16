The Florida State Fair announced Thursday that it is hiring more 200 positions in preparation for its 2022 season.

Fair officials said they are taking applications for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions that include electricians, landscaping and equestrian technicians, event services, guest services, admission cashiers and more.

Applicants can apply online now leading up to the event. Applicants must be 18 years or older.

Shifts and hours will vary.

The annual event is scheduled for Feb. 10-21.

The Florida State Fair, first held in Tampa in 1904, has become one of the largest events in the Sunshine State, attracting more than 500,000 people during its 12-day run.