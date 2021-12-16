The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday permanently ended a long-standing restriction on mifepristone, a pill used to terminate early-stage pregnancies, clearing the way for patients to receive the medication by mail rather than pick it up in person at a doctor's office, hospital or other medical clinic.

"After conducting a review of the single, shared system Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) for mifepristone, known as the Mifepristone REMS Program, FDA determined that the data support modification of the REMS to reduce burden on patient access and the health care delivery system and to ensure the benefits of the product outweigh the risks," the FDA wrote in a statement Thursday.

The FDA's changes consist of "temoving the requirement that mifepristone be dispensed only in certain healthcare settings, specifically clinics, medical offices, and hospitals" and adds a requirement that pharmacies that dispense the drug must be certified.

