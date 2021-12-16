New England oil and gas distributors are calling on states like Maine to suspend their climate change-driven incentives for electric heat pumps amid concerns about winter fuel constraints.

But the New England power grid manager, ISO-New England, said those concerns are not driven by heat pump installations. And climate policy leaders in Maine and beyond called the fossil fuel companies’ request regressive and unwarranted.

The letter to the six states’ governors came from the Maine Energy Marketers Association and similar groups around the region. It cites the blackouts in Texas during a cold snap earlier this year and recent warnings from the ISO.

Earlier this month, the grid manager said high oil prices and supply constraints may lead to conservation measures or controlled outages if the region sees a long cold snap this winter — more possible, even with a mild forecast, due to the volatile weather trends of climate change.

Those climate trends are caused by the use of fossil fuels. New England gets about half its electricity from natural gas, and Maine relies more on oil for home heating than any other state, putting rural and low-income residents particularly at risk of price spikes and volatile supplies.

Maine has prioritized replacing those oil systems with electric heat pumps, installing tens of thousands in the past few years toward a target of 100,000 by 2025. But the region’s fossil fuel companies claim this push for electric heating will cause untenable strain on the grid this year.

“We're trying to help avoid a catastrophic failure, and current state energy policy continues to lead us down the line (toward that),” Chris Herb, CEO of the Connecticut Energy Marketers Association, said at a Zoom press conference Thursday.

He and his counterparts around the region said their states should pause their subsidies for heat pumps and push instead for more “renewable” gas-heating technology, which uses fuel derived from trash, food waste and other replenishable biological sources.

ISO-New England spokesman Matt Kakley did not share these concerns. He said the ISO has forecast only about 52 megawatts of new power demand related to heat pump adoption this winter, accounting for less than 1 percent of peak demand in normal weather conditions.

“Our concerns this winter stem from fuel supply chain issues during prolonged periods of very cold weather,” Kakley said.

Hannah Pingree, who leads Gov. Janet Mills’ Office of Policy Innovation and the Future, said in a tweet that the oil groups’ request was a “pretty shocking tactic in the face of catastrophic climate events and future threats.” Her office didn’t respond to a request for further comment.

Herb contended that climate policies like Maine’s, which prioritize heat pumps and electric vehicle adoption, are “racing ahead” of the ISO’s capacity to keep up with changing demand.

Kakley said the ISO is “working very closely with the New England states to ensure a reliable transition to a clean energy future,” including by forecasting increased demand from policies that push for heat pump and electric vehicle adoption.

“Electrification of these sectors will help the states achieve their decarbonization goals and will require investment in new, clean-energy resources to serve this additional electrical demand,” he said. ISO officials have said in the past that these increasing renewable resources would ideally include large-scale offshore wind and imported hydropower, along with energy storage.

Scientists say the world must stop using fossil fuels altogether in order to avert the worst effects of climate change. But New England’s oil and gas companies say they have other plans to become “carbon-neutral” by mid-century, using a lower-emissions mix of low-sulfur diesel, propane and biofuels, including new kinds in development in Maine that are derived from wood.

“We need to focus on solutions (like wood fuels) and not simply something that sets us up for a single point of failure,” Maine Energy Marketers CEO Charlie Summers said. “The best approach is a broad-based energy portfolio. … It’s the delivery system that works, that’s in effect today, and it's not something that, as they say, is a little bit pie in the sky.”

Peter Rothstein, who leads the Northeast Clean Energy Council, an advocacy group, called the oil companies’ letter “disingenuous” in a statement.

“Heating oil is a fuel of the past. Technologies like air source heat pumps are the future,” Rothstein said. “Electrifying our heating sector will insulate customers against the price volatility customers are experiencing this winter from oil and natural gas price jumps.”

Summers did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.