TAMPA, Fla. — This week is a procrastinators worst nightmare.

Stores are busy, roads are busy.

What You Need To Know US Postal Service holiday shipping deadlines:



December 17 is the last day for first class mail





December 18 is the last day for priority mail





December 23 is the last day for express, to have your packages arrive for Christmas

And if you are trying to mail something, get ready to wait in lines at some local post offices that are out the door.

Jim Hempel has turned his holiday shipping into a competition with other people trying to do the same thing.

Hempel said he told his wife they were going get up early to get to the post office “so we can beat everybody."

It's all about getting packages to where there supposed to be by Christmas morning.

Jessica Robinson is acting manager of the Town ‘N Country post office in Tampa. That’s a chaotic job this time of year, from helping employees to helping customers.

“We are anticipating 2.3 billion pieces of mail,” Robinson said. “Including packages to deliver during this time."

From increasing operating hours to adding 40,000 seasonal employees nationwide, the USPS is working hard to meet demand.

But the USPS is asking you to help them and yourself.

The earlier you get your packages shipped, the better the chance they will make it on time.