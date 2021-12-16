President Joe Biden on Thursday will award the Medal of Honor — the country’s highest military award for valor — to three U.S. soldiers for their conspicuous gallantry in Iraq and Afghanistan.

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden on Thursday will award the Medal of Honor to three U.S. soldiers for their conspicuous gallantry in Iraq and Afghanistan



U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Alwyn C. Cashe, who died on Oct. 17, 2005, after saving his men from a burning vehicle in Iraq, will become the first Black servicemeber to receive Medal of Honor since the Vietnam War



Sergeant First Class Christopher A. Celiz will also receive the honor posthumously for his service in Afghanistan; Celiz used his body to shield his team, as well as a wounded ally, from enemy gunfire in Paktia Province, Afghanistan in July of 2018



Master Sergeant Earl D. Plumlee will receive the honor "for his acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty" when he engaged insurgents at a U.S. base near Ghazni, Afghanistan on Aug. 28, 2013

The ceremony is Biden's second as President of the United States. In May, Biden presented the honor to retired Army Col. Ralph Puckett, Jr., 95, “for conspicuous gallantry during the Korean War." Biden was joined at the ceremony by South Korea’s president Moon Jae-in, the first foreign leader to do so.

U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Alwyn C. Cashe, who died on Oct. 17, 2005, after saving his men from a burning vehicle in Iraq, will become the first Black servicemeber to receive Medal of Honor since the Vietnam War, according to the White House.

Cashe, who was born in Oviedo, Florida, a city just outside of Orlando, will receive the honor posthumously “for his acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty,” the White House said in a release.

While on a nighttime patrol in October of 2005, the vehicle Cashe was commanding was attacked by insurgents — an improvised explosive device disabled the vehicle and engulfed it in flames. Despite suffering severe second and third degree burns, Cashe aided his fellow troops in escaping the burning vehicle, and refused medical evacuation until the other wounded soldiers were evacuated — at the cost of his own life.

Cashe previously deployed in 1991 in the Gulf War and also served in Korea and Germany before being deployed to Iraq. He also served two and a half years as a Drill Sergeant at Fort Benning, Georgia.

His widow, Tamara Cashe, will accept the award on his behalf during the White House ceremony Thursday.

“I’ve always been proud of my baby brother but to say I was prouder doesn’t even begin to tell you how I really felt,” Kasinel Cashe White, an older sister of Cashe, told Spectrum News in 2020, adding: “He earned this.”

“Running into a burning vehicle while covered in gasoline not once, not twice, but three times himself on fire while pulling his soldiers to safety is legendary, it’s heroic,” Florida Rep. Michael Waltz, who introduced a bill pushing for Cashe to receive the award, said to Spectrum News last year. “I can’t think of anything that more deserves to receive the Medal of Honor.”

Sergeant First Class Christopher A. Celiz will also receive the honor posthumously for his service in Afghanistan — according to the U.S. Army, he used his body to shield his team, as well as a wounded ally, from enemy gunfire in Paktia Province, Afghanistan in July of 2018.

“When a large enemy force attacked, Sergeant First Class Celiz voluntarily exposed himself to intense enemy machine gun and small arms fire to retrieve and employ a heavy weapon system, thereby allowing U.S. and partnered forces to regain the initiative, maneuver to a secure location and begin treatment of a critically wounded partnered force member,” the White House said in a release.

Celiz, from Summerville, South Carolina, enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2006, two years after graduating from high school. He was assigned to Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, and deployed to Afghanistan several times with his unit.

His widow, Katie Celiz, will accept the medal on his behalf at Thursday’s ceremony.

Master Sergeant Earl D. Plumlee will receive the honor "for his acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty" when he engaged insurgents at a U.S. base near Ghazni, Afghanistan on Aug. 28, 2013.

Plumlee joined the Oklahoma Army National Guard in 1998, and following his high school graduation in 2000, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served until 2008. In 2009, he enlisted in the U.S. Army.

In Afghanistan, when insurgents blew a sixty-foot breach in the base’s perimeter wall and poured into the base, wearing Afghan National Army uniforms and suicide vests, Plumlee sprung into action.

Along with five special operations members, Plumlee mounted two vehicles and raced to the detonation site. Plumlee engaged the insurgents — killing two of them, one with a well-placed grenade and the other by detonating the insurgent’s suicide vest using precision sniper fire, according to the White House.

At one point, Plumlee ran to a mortally wounded soldier, with no regard for his own safety, and brought him to safety, rendering first aid.

Plumlee currently serves as a Senior Weapons Sergeant with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Special Forces Group at Fort Lewis, Washington