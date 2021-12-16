TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody on Thursday warned Floridians who are holiday shopping online to be wary of phishing websites designed to look like a company’s legitimate website.

Moody cited a Webroot threat report that said traffic to fake websites spikes during the holiday season, as much as 20% on some of the popular shopping days.

“Last year, online shopping saw record-breaking numbers, and there is a good chance that this year will be similar,” Moody said in a statement. “With millions of people searching online for holiday gifts, it is no wonder that scammers are creating fake websites to steal their money. All it takes is a simple letter change, extra space or a wrong click for a consumer to visit a fraudulent website. Be extra cautious this holiday season of the websites you visit and make sure to only give financial information to trusted sites.”

Moody encouraged Floridians to stay on the lookout for websites that are not what they seem to be and may be a character or two off from the sites they are trying to reach.

She provided a sample from Phishlabs of the types of changes that can be made to official website names to create fraudulent websites.

Moody also encouraged retailers to search online for websites with similar URLs to their own because websites that resemble a retailer’s website may result in a consumer accidentally giving financial information to scammers.

