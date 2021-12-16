PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haitian police spokesman Gary Desrosiers said Thursday that a kidnapping gang has released all remaining hostages from an Ohio-based missionary group.

He gave no immediate details.

Seventeen members of the group from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries were captured two months ago. Five had been freed in earlier releases.

"We glorify God for answered prayer—the remaining twelve hostages are FREE! Join us in praising God that all seventeen of our loved ones are now safe," Christian Aid Ministries wrote in a statement Thursday. "Thank you for your fervent prayers throughout the past two months. We hope to provide more information as we are able."

Christian Aid Ministries said the members were on their way home from an orphanage on Oct. 16 when they were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang in Haiti. There were five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian.

The release comes as Haiti struggles with a spike in gang-related violence and kidnappings, with the U.S. government recently urging U.S. citizens to leave Haiti.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.