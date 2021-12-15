As 2022 approaches, both businesses and consumers are concerned about the speed and shape of an economic recovery during the ongoing pandemic. The newly released TransUnion 2022 Consumer Credit Forecast offers some predictions for the coming year based on its research.

“During the height of the pandemic, many lenders pulled back and tightened underwriting to hedge risk in a period of great uncertainty,” said Charlie Wise, senior vice president of research and consulting at TransUnion. “Consumer performance, however, has continued to stay strong which has restored lender confidence.

Wise shared insight with Spectrum News in the interview above. Click on it to learn more.