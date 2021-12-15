It can be warm or cold, but never hard or sour – what is it?

What You Need To Know At The Cake Girl in Tampa, "Cake in a Jar" got national attention



Business is located on N. Dale Mabry Hwy



Wednesday is National Cupcake Day

OK, that didn’t narrow it down much, but National Cupcake Day doesn’t need a punch line to celebrate.

“Happy National Cupcake Day,” said bakery owner, Kristina Lavallee. “Come see us at The Cake Girl!”

Cupcakes are noted as America’s favorite sweet treat and today is the perfect day to enjoy them.

So, I took a trip to Cake Girl in Tampa. They first got my attention when their ooeyy, gooey sweets came across my Instagram timeline. I soon found out there was much more behind their love for cupcakes.

“We tried a new concept called Cake in a Jar,” said Lavallee. “COVID was scary for a lot of people, businesses were shutting down but for us it forced us to change our game and get creative.”

Cake Girl’s “Cake in a Jar” hit it big with folks - it even got national attention.

“We decided to do it this way so that people could take the cupcake home, instead of grabbing it – it made it more safe,” said Lavallee. “We delivered nationwide.”

The new business model also scored Cake Girl returning customers. A year later, the bakery is already expanding.

“This whole idea started when I was a little girl and baking was one of my biggest passions,” said Lavallee. “This is our second location [and it’s a] bigger location. So, I think it’s pretty cool to see how far I’ve come.”

You can check out The Cake Girl’s sweet treats at 14851 N. Dale Mabry Hwy in Tampa.

Happy National Cupcake Day!