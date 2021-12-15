Numbers are still trickling in from small business Saturday as we head through the rest of the winter. The Small Business Administration reports that there are 'Mom and Pop' shops on all ends of the spectrum when it comes to how businesses are faring through another year of the pandemic.

Sweet on Chocolate is one of those shops, having been a Syracuse staple since the early 1990s, while under new management for the last three years.

"I've always liked to cook and all that jazz, so when I bought the shop I wanted to use that creativity to develop new flavors, flavor combinations," said Owner Adam Mazzoni.

The shop offers a myriad of different flavors and sweets in its Armory Square location. Business has seen some ebbs and flows over the last two years.

"The pandemic was a little bit of a setback, but we did pretty well through it," Mazzoni said. "We're fortunate to be able to continue doing what we were doing and still be able to serve customers and deliver product."

Having a solid customer base and keeping the business name, Mazzoni had to slowly incorporate his own style into the business. Then it was a swift bolstering of takeout and online orders to keep things running.

"Fortunately for us, chocolate is shelf stable and easily shipped. It's hard to ship a hamburger. It's hard to ship pizza, and we're happy to have anyone at any time," Mazzoni said.

Some of what makes local businesses like Sweet on Chocolate work is the product, and other times it's the people behind the counter who put forth the effort to survive these hard times.

On a given day, you might find store associate Gabby Sherwood packing up orders upon orders to go out with a personal touch, and on the front end is sifting, sorting and organizing manager, Gina Brainard.

"I actually was working in mental health before this," Brainard said. "And because the pandemic and everything, my own was suffering a little bit, so I took a step back."

She says it's like working on a different field of mental health when the product is comfort.

"A lot of people come in and they have had a bad day or they've had a bad week or a rough week or someone they know is having a rough time, anything like that," Brainard added. "And they come in to help or cure that. And we're able to make that happen, even on the way out. They look happier than when they came in. So it's a nice thing to know that you're at least putting a smile on someone's face that wasn't there before."

And while the holidays are bustling and the business has it's ups and downs through the seasons, there's a reminder that small business Saturday is in the rear view, but not the sentiment.

"Keep that money local and you support something that helps support your community. Creating a product by hand and creating a product that you're proud of and serving it to your neighbor is just a great feeling," said Mazzoni.

A recent survey by American Express, who sponsors Small Business Saturday, showed 78% of small businesses who responded say those numbers will indicate if they can keep going in this pandemic climate. Something to keep an eye on as holiday returns come in.