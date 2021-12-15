MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The Southern California city of Manhattan Beach is ending the pandemic-driven program that allowed restaurants to erect outdoor dining decks on streets.

The city will enforce a Jan. 3 end date, and businesses will then have three days to remove the decks, the Daily Breeze reported Wednesday.

The temporary decks were first allowed in June 2020, and the program was extended three times.

Mayor Hildy Stern told a recent council meeting that the temporary dining decks have issues involving increased traffic, narrow driving lanes, pedestrian safety, trash, noise and Americans with Disability Act access.

Restaurateur Mike Simms said he had expected the program to be extended again and now won’t be able to compete with cities that still allow the decks.

Paul Hennessey, owner of Hennessey’s Taverns in Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach and Hermosa Beach, said that losing outdoor seating at the Manhattan Beach location will hurt business.

Hennessey said that even though full capacity is allowed indoors, most people are more comfortable dining outside.