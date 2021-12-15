CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida – Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, the next world’s largest cruise, will make Port Canaveral its homeport beginning in November 2022, the company announced Wednesday.

What You Need To Know Port Canaveral will be the homeport for Wonder of the Seas



The cruise ship will start sailing out of Brevard in November 2022



It will travel to eastern and western Caribbean destinations



The ship will be 1,188 feet long, 217 feet wide and feature 18 decks

Wonder of the Seas brings bold new year-round adventures to Orlando. Now, you can take on the thrills of the Space Coast before boarding the biggest ship in the world.



Launch yourself into an adventure from Port Canaveral starting in fall 2022. 🔗 https://t.co/9xJConv2VA pic.twitter.com/5oLB4fFMuR — Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) December 15, 2021

Wonder will sail seven-night itineraries to the eastern and western Caribbean. Destination highlights include Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and San Juan, Puerto Rico; and each cruise will visit Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in The Bahamas.

“We’re very proud to have Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas homeport here, and we look forward to welcoming her next fall,” said Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral's chief executive officer. “This is terrific news for our entire Port community and another endorsement of our commitment to excellence in providing a world-class experience for our cruise guests.”

Wonder will be the fifth of Royal Caribbean’s Oasis Class cruise ships and the fourth to call Port Canaveral home. It will measure 1,188 feet long, 217 feet wide and features 18 decks and 2,867 staterooms.

Features will include a new Suite Neighborhood, one of its eight neighborhoods; The Vue, a cantilevered pool bar; and Wonder Playscape, an interactive, open-air kids’ play area as well as some other favorites for the company’s ships.