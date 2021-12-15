A judge will hear arguments Wednesday in Central Maine Power’s constitutional challenge to the law voters approved in November that aims to block the utility’s Western Maine transmission line.

CMP’s parent company Avangrid wants a preliminary injunction against enforcement of the referendum and resulting law, which bans high-voltage transmission projects in the Upper Kennebec region and requires more legislative approval for similar projects going forward.

CMP agreed to pause construction on the power line at least until it gets a result on the injunction, which it expects this month from District Court Judge Michael Duddy. Arguments on the long-term enforcement of the referendum have not been scheduled.

The utility’s lawsuit, filed against the state Bureau of Parks and Lands within a day of the election, calls the referendum “an extraordinary attempt to deprive a private party of vested rights in the construction and operation of a multi-year development project.” They also say the referendum violates the state constitution’s separation of powers doctrine.

In its response, the state says Avangrid wants the court “to thwart the will of Maine voters” by granting the injunction and allowing construction to proceed. State officials say estimates from utility witnesses show this “would likely allow [the developer] to complete or nearly complete construction of the Corridor while this lawsuit remains pending.”

Intervenors who oppose the corridor include the Natural Resources Council of Maine and other “Yes on Question 1” organizers. Hydro-Quebec, which would supply the electricity to power the line, was among the parties filing briefs against the state and in support of Avangrid.