The Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General (OIG) recently investigated multiple agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for allegations that they "solicited, engaged in, and/or procured commercial sex" while on overseas duty, according to a report from the OIG issued Tuesday.

The investigation found that one FBI agent allegedly solicited commercial sex while on assignment, while four others likely “solicited, procured, and accepted”commercial sex overseas.

Four of those individuals were not forthcoming with the OIG investigation or in subsequent polygraph examinations, while one individual allegedly made false statements to the OIG by denying having engaged in sexual activities with a prostitute, per the investigative report.

All five officials failed to report the alleged misconduct or the misconduct of others to the FBI, in violation of its policies.

The OIG also received allegations that two FBI officials conspired to deliver some sort of substance – described as “100 white pills” – to a foreign law enforcement officer.

One of those officials denied giving the pills to another agent during an official interview with the OIG; the second officer failed to report having been given the package.

Of the five unnamed agents, two resigned, two retired and one was removed during the course of the OIG investigation.

It is unclear what happened to the sixth agent, who was found to have committed misconduct by failing to report the activities of the other five agents. The OIG report did not name any of the agents.

According to the 2015 Attorney General order called “Prohibition on the Solicitation of Prostitution,” all personnel working for the Justice Department are forbidden from soliciting, procuring, or accepting commercial sex” at any point during their employment, regardless of the legality of prostitution in the region of their work.

Personnel who violate the memorandum are subject to suspension or termination, as are supervisors and managers who fail to report suspected violations to the internal affairs department.

Tuesday’s report was submitted to the FBI for “appropriate action.”