ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Worker shortages continue to affect local businesses. Carrboro Mexican restaurant Carrburritos just announced it will be closed for lunch hours during December.

What You Need To Know

Carrburritos is closed for lunch for the rest of the year. Owner Rae Mosher says she plans to reopen to a full schedule in January.

The burrito joint has locations in Carrboro and RTP, and Mosher is hiring for positions at both locations

Before the pandemic, Carrburritos had 23 employees at its Carrboro location; now it has just 12

Carrburritos owner Rae Mosher says the remaining staff has been working doubles and overtime to try to make up for the shortages. But she wants to make some changes so people don't get burned out.

"We were reaching more and more difficulty and more stress with everybody working doubles, and they weren't saying no," Mosher said.

The plan is to just shut down lunch hours temporarily through the end of 2021 at the Carrboro location until Mosher can get more people hired and trained.

She took over the business in 2017, after her parents retired. The Californian-style Mexican spot has been a town staple since 1997.

"One of the best parts of the job for me is people constantly telling me that they remember Carrburritos from when they were in school 20 years ago," Mosher said. "I love people here, I love the consistency of the food, I love how comforting it is. I have never gotten sick of it."

The iconic restaurant closed in March 2020 because of the pandemic. Mosher used money from the Paycheck Protection Program to pay employees and avoid furloughing anyone. And everyone was offered their job back when Carrburritos reopened. But Mosher says employees have left for a variety of reasons like health, school and moving onto other careers.

"The problem was not that we had people leaving, but rather that we didn't have new people coming in," Mosher said.

Mosher's plan is to reopen Carrburritos' Carrboro location with a full schedule in January. She's hiring at both the Carrboro and RTP locations.

Carrburritos pays employees a liveable wage. According to Orange County's website, that's $15.40 per hour, or $13.90 with employer-provided health insurance.