AUSTIN, Texas — From one industry to the next, people across the state are changing career paths during the “Great Resignation.” One woman living near Austin says she's found her place in a room full of men.

Skillpoint Alliance, a Central Texas nonprofit organization offers a Certified Production Technician class free of charge to all participants. Right now, the class is filled with the most women they have ever had, making up a quarter of the class.

Alexis Slater is one of three women enrolled.

“It was more along the lines of stability,” Slater said. “I just decided, ‘why not go on ahead and try something out?’”

She started as a waitress, now pursuing a career in manufacturing. Students learn everything from 3D printing to working with CNC milling machines.

“Our last class, we had no women enrolled in it,” Kevin Brackmeyer, the executive director at Skill Point Alliance said.

While it might not seem like many, he said three women in the class are the most to ever be enrolled.

“They're looking for the different industries that they want to work in,” Brackmeyer said. “Students who are enrolling in our classes are looking for better pay. They're looking for more opportunities for advancement, career pathways that are going to lead them to more opportunities.”

“I was not actually surprised to see other women,” Slater said. “Women in this field are actually really wanted.”

According to the U.S Department of Commerce, women make up 30% of the manufacturing industry.

The industry is facing a shortage. Texas Workforce Solutions predicts 15,000 workers will be needed within the next two years.

Alexis is hoping to fill that need. Her goal is to work for Tesla.

“They are a little bit of the ways praised for doing stuff like this because men see women as an ideal worker,” Slater said. “You have women who are more focused on detailed work.”

She’s encouraging other women not to shy away from historically male dominated fields.

