STOW, Ohio — Jessica Sharp is a big fan of having fun, and she is even known as the “messy aunt” in her family. At her cousin’s daughter’s 12th birthday party, she had the idea to splatter paint and it was a big hit with the kids and adults.

What You Need To Know There are so many reasons people feel stressed: the pandemic, the holidays and more



A new business in northeast Ohio is designed to help stressed people cope through art



It launched near the end of 2020



Through making a mess, the owner hopes it helps people destress

Before the pandemic, Sharp launched her own business, Old, New & Something Blue, a wedding and event planning company. When Ohio shut down, the business did, too.

“We just couldn't carry the business through to the end of COVID, especially not knowing when that would be,” said Sharp. “So we had to close down.”

But she wasn’t ready to give up on her dream. She thought back to the best thing she had done recently, and splatter painting came to mind.

“We had put so much work into building a business and building up the space that I kind of — the universe dropped on my head and said, what is the best thing that you've done lately? And I went back to that splatter paint event with my family and decided everybody should do it,” said Sharp.

In a colorful switch of gears, she launched The Family Room near the end of 2020. It’s an entertainment space for kids and adults alike to have fun, be creative and bond.

“We focus on the amateur art entertainment,” said Sharp. “We do do some, like, paint and sip classes and things like that, where it's more structured. But I really like just being able to have the release and let go and not focus on what you're creating but focus on how you're feeling.”

Splatter painting is the main attraction.

The Crabiel family lives nearby and are fans of all the place has to offer. They’re a family of six, with kids ranging from three months old to 15 years old.

“It's hard to find something that appeals to everyone,” said Michele Crabiel. “So this is the perfect thing for our family. We've been here but we've never splatter painted before. I've done other crafts with the kids. But so we're excited to do this as a family.”

Splatter painting is something the family can do together that they all enjoy. During the pandemic, Crabiel said it was hard to keep everybody involved and engaged.

“Everyone got kind of bored,” said Crabiel. “It was kind of hard to find things to entertain everyone. We had to come up with a bunch of family-themed nights and trivia nights and things to do to keep everyone engaged. So it's fun to be able to actually come out somewhere, but still feel really safe and just have fun as a family doing something completely new for everyone.”

“They’re legitimately, genuinely into it,” added Scott Crabiel. “You're totally unplugged and you're just enjoying yourself and nobody's looking at their watch. We're just enjoying ourselves and having a good time.”

With all the added stress brought on by the pandemic, Sharp wants the space to be a healthy way for people to get out their worries.

“It is very therapeutic,” said Sharp. “Whether you need to work out some anger and aggression, or whether it's anxiety or whether it's a you know, lack of control with everything that's going on. It's really nice to be able to just come in here and let loose and then not have to worry about the cleanup or what people will think.”

Some consider the best part to be that no skills are needed to create the art. Sharp said it’s the process, not the product that counts.

"You don't have to worry about making mistakes," said Della Crabiel, 15. "You do whatever you want, and it can have a really cool result."

Sharp said it is a space for everyone to come and let loose.

“If you really embrace it, you're releasing a lot of things that are pent up that you aren't even aware of just through the motion of it,” said Sharp. “I just want it to feel like things that you would do at home, but don't want to have to clean it up. So you come here to do it. So that was kind of the concept of The Family Room. Everyone's welcome. It's a nice, cozy space for everybody. And there's no stress behind it. It's just very inviting.”

She’s hosted both adult and child birthday parties, Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, youth groups, divorce parties, trash the dress parties, bridal parties and more.

“Anything that you want to bond over, we can definitely do here,” said Sharp.

Sharp hopes the space allows people to be spontaneous and free, and come out a little bit lighter than they came in.

“It's like feeding the inner child, you know, it's bringing you back in touch with all those things you're not supposed to do that makes it exciting that you can do it,” said Sharp. “You're walking out a little bit lighter, you're smiling more.”

The Family Room offers more than just splatter painting. Sharp said she plans to have more of a focus on wellness through art come the new year. She said meditative painting may be in the near future. For more information on upcoming events, visit here.