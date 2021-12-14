Drugmaker Pfizer announced Tuesday that its oral antiviral candidate is highly effective at preventing severe illness and death, and also noted that the pill is effective against the newly discovered omicron variant – though further studies are needed.

Pfizer said Tuesday that the pill, known as Paxlovid, is 89% effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization or death if given within three days of onset symptoms, and 88% if given within five days.

"This news provides further corroboration that our oral antiviral candidate, if authorized or approved, could have a meaningful impact on the lives of many, as the data further support the efficacy of PAXLOVID in reducing hospitalization and death and show a substantial decrease in viral load," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement. This underscores the treatment candidate’s potential to save the lives of patients around the world."

"Emerging variants of concern, like Omicron, have exacerbated the need for accessible treatment options for those who contract the virus, and we are confident that, if authorized or approved, this potential treatment could be a critical tool to help quell the pandemic," Bourla added.

