NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Many companies in the manufacturing realm are looking to hire as business returns to pre-pandemic levels.

One of those companies is New Berlin based ACS Group, which builds machines used to manufacture plastic products along with several other applications. ACS Group said business has risen so much that they need to add 20 to 30 people to the team.

“Things have come back then doubled from there, we have business well into the future and expect it to remain that way for years to come,” said Tyler Check, who helps handle hiring for ACS.

While some positions require prior engineering experience, Check said the majority of their current openings do not require prior manufacturing experience. In addition, there are opportunities to move up within the company. Field Technician Christopher Brown has been with the company for six years.

He said he had no experience when he started but has now worked his way up to a much higher role.

“I enjoy the fact that its hands on, always learning something new every day," Brown said. "I love the people I work with, a good group of people.”

Pay at ACS Group starts at $17 per hour for entry level positions, but can be significantly higher for roles requiring an advanced skillset. To learn more about the jobs available, you can visit their hiring web page.