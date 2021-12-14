The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has voted to recommend that Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump's White House Chief of Staff, be charged with contempt of Congress.

During Monday’s hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., read a selection of text messages to Meadows from the day of the Capitol insurrection — including texts from members of Congress, media personalities and even Donald Trump, Jr., all of whom sought the President’s leadership to calm the violence



The Jan. 6 commission’s Monday night unanimous vote came after the publication of a 51 page report describing and summarizing thousands of pages of emails and text messages.

BREAKING: The Select Committee has unanimously voted to adopt the report recommending Mark Randall Meadows for criminal contempt. pic.twitter.com/HxZHpI1xAl — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) December 14, 2021

Following the commission’s recommendation, the matter moves to the the full House of Representatives, which may then recommend the Justice Department press charges. Under federal code, Meadows could face up to a year in jail and a $100,000 fine if charged.

Meadows, who was the last of President Trump’s chiefs of staff, was subpoenaed on Sept. 23, and has refused to testify despite previous overtures of cooperation.

“Mr. Meadows started by doing the right thing: cooperating,” Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in his opening remarks. But when Meadows was due to testify before the panel, “he changed his mid and told us to pound sand. He didn’t even show up.”

"Whatever legacy he thought he left in the House, this is his legacy now," Thompson said of Meadows. "His former colleagues singling him out for criminal prosecution because he wouldn’t answer questions about … a brutal attack on our democracy. That's his legacy."

"If you're listening at home, Mr. Meadows, Mr. Bannon, Mr. Clark, I want you to know this: History will be written about these times, about the work this Committee has undertaken," Thompson added. "And history will not look upon any of you as a martyr."

In return, Meadows has sued the committee, asking the court to invalidate the “overly broad and unduly burdensome” subpoenas, which seek his personal cell phone records.

The report published by the commission provides details of more than 9,000 pages of records taken from personal email accounts and text messages. It describes Meadows’ efforts to help Trump overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election, as well as his communications with rally organizers and Congress members on the day of the Jan. 6 attack.

“We need an Oval Office address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand,” Cheney said, quoting the former president’s son.

The report also includes communications to Meadows in the days leading up to the insurrection, including one from an unnamed lawmaker telling Meadows that Vice President Mike Pence “should call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no votes at all.” (The committee is not identifying lawmakers as the investigation is still ongoing, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said)

Mark Meadows' decision to stonewall the @January6thCmte has forced us to proceed with a contempt referral.



A refusal to appear when subpoenaed by Congress will result in potential prosecution and jail time.



No one is above the law. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 14, 2021

In October, the House voted to recommend charges against Steve Bannon. The Justice Department indicted him on two counts of contempt last month.

The committee has already interviewed almost 300 witnesses regarding Jan. 6 in its attempt to construct the most comprehensive possible record of the attack.

“It is clear to any reasonable observer that meadows has treated this committee’s request for relevant information as a game,” said Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla.

Murphy noted that, according to documents initially disclosed to the committee by Meadows, the former chief of staff used personal Gmail accounts, personal cell phones and an encrypted messaging app to conduct official business, potentially jeopardizing White House records.

"We will have public hearings. We will tell this story to the American people," Thompson pledged. "But we won’t do it piecemeal: We'll do it when we can tell the story all at once, start to finish."