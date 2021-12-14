Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine announced Tuesday that he has filed a lawsuit against far-right militia groups the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers to recover millions of dollars the city spent to defend the U.S. Capitol during the deadly Jan. 6 riot.

The suit, which Racine described as "the first civil lawsuit by a government entity against the Jan. 6 insurrectionists," alleges that the groups conspired "to terrorize the District."

"They caused extensive damage to the District, our democracy and particularly the brave men and women of our Metropolitan Police Department," Racine wrote on Twitter.

Today, we’re holding these insurrectionists accountable for conspiring to terrorize the District by planning, promoting, and participating in the deadly attack on the Capitol.



"I'm seeking damages in this case and will keep working to ensure such an assault never happens again."

