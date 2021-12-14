It might be a little hard for Californians to swallow, but another business has pulled up stakes in The Golden State and relocated to Texas.

According to a report from the Dallas Morning News, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has relocated his North American restaurant headquarters from California to Las Colinas in Irving, Texas. Irving is located just northwest of Dallas.

Las Colinas is a 12,000-acre planned community comprised of businesses and residences and is located near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as well as Dallas Love Field Airport.

The community hosts more than 200 restaurants, 31 hotels and eight of the 25 largest public companies in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Ramsay’s team in Las Colinas plans to open 18 new restaurants in the next year across the nation. Dallas-Fort Worth will also be the new home to this expansion, including Gordon Ramsay’s Fish & Chips and Street Fish.

According to Dallas Morning News, CEO Norman Abdallah plans to oversee 75 company-restaurants over the next five years. The expansion in Dallas is not expected to open until late 2022 or 2023. Abdallah plans to focus on East Coast first.

Ramsay, the outspoken, foul-mouthed chef, TV star and food critic, first came to prominence as the star of the British series “Boiling Point” in 1999. That was followed by another competitive cooking show, “Hell’s Kitchen,” in 2004. “Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares” came next, followed by “The F Word.” 2005 saw the launch of the American version of “Hell’s Kitchen” as well as an Americanized “Kitchen Nightmares” and “MasterChef” in 2010. Other shows to feature Ramsay include “MasterChef Junior,” “Hotel Hell,” “Gordon Behind Bars” and “24 Hours to Hell and Back.”

Gordon Ramsay Restaurants was founded in 1997.