POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A new Italian ice shop opened their doors today in Lakeland and the new business owner that made it happen has a unique story.

Gina Tullio is a Jersey native but USF Alumni. She told me she moved back to Florida two years ago when her husband got a job offer they couldn’t refuse. A year later, after getting comfortable in Lakeland they had their first daughter and Tullio says the motivation to start an Italian ice shop up, started with cravings.

“I Jersey we have a lot of places you can get that Italian ice and when I moved here there was one, in our area but it closed,” said Tullio. “I had my husband drive all the way to Clearwater from Lakeland to get it after that so, eventually – I decided to open my own.”

Tullio said she signed the lease for her franchise, while she was in labor, in the hospital.

“Yup, I was in labor – signing the documents,” she said.

Now, she’s a proud business owner who’s employed dozens of people, including teenagers who needed first time job experience.

“I was nervous that I wasn’t going to be able to find employees because of what I had heard but I had no issue,” said Tullio. “I had 40 more applications then I could look at.”

Rita’s Italian Ice and Custards had their soft opening Sunday where Tullio served friends and family who supported her along the way.

Tullio said Polk County is the best place for her new business but she admits that getting started was met with some new challenges.

“Freight alone for my boxes, freezers and refrigerators was $6,000,” said owner, Gina Tullio. “Then for other stuff, he told me the products I was purchasing have a 30 -40% mark up on them. He couldn’t find it cheaper if he wanted to.”

Polk County was rated as one of the fasted growing counties in America, this year.

“The hardest part was finding a place,” said Tullio. “Rent has gone up insane in Lakeland People are moving here, they can’t afford Tampa.”

Tampa's inflation rate went up 8% and new business owners, like Tullio say that can be felt in Polk County. Tullio said it cost them nearly $50,000 more than expected to get the franchise off the ground.

“It was a lot more than expected but we’re really happy to be here,” said Tullio. “Come and see us! Our custard is unlike any other in the county.”

Rita’s is located at: 3115 US 98 N in Lakeland’s Market Square shopping Center.