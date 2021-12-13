The Oneida Indian Nation is requiring face masks at all of its properties beginning Tuesday, following the statewide mask mandate issued by Governor Kathy Hochul.

The requirement applies to Turning Stone, Point Place Casino, Yellow Brick Road Casino and Sports Book, as well as The Lake House, Maple Leaf Markets, SavOn convenience stores and all hotels.

Any guest in a public area like bars or on the gaming floor can drink with a straw beneath their mask.

Masks will not be required at restaurants and bars while people are seated and eating or drinking, or at Exit 33 where proof of vaccination is already required to enter.

Smoking will be prohibited on the gaming floor until further notice, but there will be designated outdoor smoking areas.