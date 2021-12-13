FITCHBURG, Wis. — It’s one of the largest independent providers of office technology solutions in the country, and as workers return to the office, the 65-year-old Madison area company continues its search for some new top talent.

What You Need To Know Top office supply solutions company seeking 25 individuals

Positions range from entry level to experienced

Company provides health benefits, volunteer and summer hours for interested candidates

Leasing supervisor Lisa Rupe loves her job because every day, she helps her professionals print.

"It's great. I can't imagine being anywhere else other than Gordon Flesch," Rupe said. "So any orders that come through for a new canning machine or rico or lexmark that is what our team takes care of."

VP of Shared Services Brad Olm knows his company with 22,000 customers needs more people taking care of business.

"We have a wide range of open positions at any given time, I'd say anywhere between 15 and 25 open positions," Olm said.

Positions range from office IT work to selling and servicing industrial-grade digital imaging solutions.

"We're the number one Canon independent dealer in the country, that gives us a lot of great relationships and opportunities with Canon," Old said.

With more than 600 employees, HR Director Katie Van Someren knows Gordon Flesch big on growing and promoting their talent, from entry-level to beyond.

Whether it might be within the department that they're already in, you know, we'll be up to a senior manager type position, or it could be you know, within a different position within the company," Van Someren said.

Perks range from medical dental vision to volunteer and summer hours. But there is something else that's attractive for Rupe: a flexible work environment.

"Recently, my husband had been diagnosed with cancer, and the love and support and appreciation from the board and team has been phenomenal," Rupe said. "To be at my husband's chemotherapy treatments, and I am able to work from the hospital while he's going through chemo. which is great to have that support," she added.

Learn more about open positions at https://www.gflesch.com.