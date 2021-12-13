USA Gymnastics, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and their insurers reportedly agreed to a $380 million settlement for the victims of Larry Nassar, a former physician who sexually abused hundreds of elite athletes under his care.

What You Need To Know USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee reportedly agreed to a $380 million settlement for the victims of Larry Nassar



The agreement brings to a close a nearly five-year legal battle that concluded with one of the largest-ever settlements to victims of sexual abuse



There is also reportedly at least one non-monetary provision: That a self-identified victim of abuse have an official role on the board of USA Gymnastics



Nassar, a former physician for elite athletes, was found to have sexually assaulted hundreds of victims and had thousands of images of child pornography

News of the settlement was first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

The final agreement brings to a close a nearly five-year legal battle that ultimately concluded with one of the largest-ever settlements awarded to victims of sexual abuse.

According to the WSJ, TIG Insurance Company agreed to pay a large chunk of the settlement during bankruptcy court in Indiana on Monday. The conditions of the agreement include a $34 million payment from USOPC; the USOPC will also loan $6 million to USA Gymnastics for contribution to the settlement.

There is also reportedly at least one non-monetary provision: That a self-identified victim of abuse have an official role on the board of USA Gymnastics.

The settlement is the result of an initial suit brought by Jamie Dantzscher in 2016, a competitor at the 2000 Olympics who was treated — and abused — by Nassar as a teen.

USA Gymnastics was made aware of abuse allegations against Nassar at least a year before Dantzscher filed suit, when a then-anonymous athlete (later revealed as Maggie Nichols) said she had been abused by the physician since she was 15.

While USA Gymnastics did hire a private investigator to look into the allegations, the organization did not contact the FBI regarding complaints until nearly five weeks later, when fellow gymnasts Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney confirmed Nichols’ accusations, along with more of their own.

In the years since, dozens of additional women alleged abuse at the hands of Nassar, who ultimately was found to have sexually assaulted hundreds of victims and had thousands of images of child pornography in his possession.

Even after USA Gymnastics contacted the FBI in July 2015, it took months for the agency to open a formal investigation.

A report released this year by the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General (OIG) found that officials in the FBI field office in Indianapolis “failed to respond to allegations of sexual abuse of athletes by former USA Gymnastics physician Lawrence Gerard Nassar with the urgency that the allegations required.”

Elite gymnasts have maintained the years of abuse highlight a systemic problem not just with the FBI, but with all of the institutions responsible for protecting young athletes.

In a hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee in September, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles — herself a victim of Nassar’s abuse — told Congress that the FBI and gymnastics officials turned a “blind eye” to the abuse, and said that USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee "knew that I was abused by their official team doctor long before I was ever made aware of their knowledge."

“To be clear: I blame Larry Nassar, but I blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse,” Biles added.

Spectrum News has reached out to USA Gymnastics for comment.