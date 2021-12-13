Kim Kardashian is one step closer to practicing law in California after passing the state’s “baby bar” exam, according to a celebratory post on the socialite star’s Instagram page Monday.

It was her fourth attempt at the test, she said.

“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!” she wrote in a post accompanied by photos showcasing a royal blue dress and bodysuit combination.

Kardashian wrote on Instagram that she had previously failed the exam three times in the last two years — though during the third attempt, she noted, she was suffering from a 104 degree fever as a result of COVID.

California’s “baby bar” exam, also known as the First-Year Law Students’ Examination, is reserved for law students finishing their first year studying at a registered unaccredited law school, as well as students without two years of college work attending a school accredited by the American Bar Association or the Committee of Bar Examiners.

“The way I’m studying law you need to take 2 bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate,” Kardashian wrote. “I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

According to the State Bar of California, only 20.7% of 257 applicants passed the June 2021 “baby bar” (the most recent statistics available via the State Bar’s website). Thirty-nine percent of all test-takers passed the California Bar in Feb. 2021.

In her celebratory post, Kardashian thanked CNN commentator Van Jones, as well as attorneys Erin Haney and Jessica Jackson. All three are associated with The Reform Alliance, which advocates for criminal justice reform, and championed California’s 2020 Assembly Bill 1950, which overhauled probation and parole terms throughout the state.

Kardashian is the daughter of Robert Kardashian, who gained fame successfully representing O.J. Simpson in his 1994 murder trial. Robert Kardashian died of cancer in 2003.

“I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner,” Kardashian wrote. “I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”