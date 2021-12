Food writer Marisel Salazar offered highlights from her PureWow list of tops cups of cocoa in New York City on Saturday. Salazar says great cocoa must start with the highest-quality chocolates and an array of top milk and cream ingredients.

Her favorite spots include Bean & Bean, Angelina Bakery and Honeybrains. Her top choice might be Fan-Fan Doughnuts, which makes a special donut crouton for the hot chocolate.