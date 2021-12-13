ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — With Christmas approaching, the holiday rush is on for stores to get stocked up and get online orders sent out.

Pines to Palms Coffee owner Shelby Balmer says she knows the holiday season brings a busy schedule for local business owners.

What You Need To Know Deadlines to ship packages, mail in time for Christmas start Wednesday



Standard Christmas shipping via the U.S. Postal Service must go out by then



The very last deadline to possibly get a package in is Dec. 23, if sent Priority Express



At least one local store is turning around orders as quickly as possible

“The candles this time of year are crazy,” she exclaims about one of her shops' popular items.

Balmer is balancing life as a mother, barista and running a business that doubles down as a boutique. The fairly new business opened at the beginning of the year and ships items all over the country.

“As soon as I get a tracking number, I try to get that online as soon as possible because I know everyone’s waiting,” Balmer says.

According to the United States Postal Service, the deadline for standard Christmas shipping is Dec. 15.

The next deadline is First Class Mail on Dec, 17, followed by Priority Mail on Dec. 18.

The last deadline to possibly get a package in by Christmas Day is Priority Express on Dec. 23.

“I do most of the packaging myself here, so I have a big stack of boxes here,” Balmer explains.

Last year, the pandemic created some problems with shipping.

This year Balmer says she has noticed an increase in shipping prices from major vendors she’s ordered from, but she hasn’t really been impacted on the orders she sends out, even on her items going across the country to Washington state.

“We’ve already hit over 12 orders,” Balmer says.

With deadlines looming, the mission is to keep customers happy.

“We want everything simple,” she says. “Having that link, and having that website, you can just click, order, and you know it’s going to be shipped to you. It’s convenient and people love convenience.”