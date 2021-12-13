Dr. Mehmet Oz’s long-running daytime talk show “The Dr. Oz Show” will come to an end in mid-January after the host announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination to run for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, Sony Pictures Television announced Monday.

Television stations in New York, Philadelphia and Cleveland have already pulled the show, Fox Television Stations spokesperson confirmed earlier this month. Cleveland Fox affiliate WJW-TV also pulled the show because the station’s signal “bleeds a little bit into Pennsylvania.”

Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon who catapulted to fame as a guest on Oprah Winfrey’s popular talk show, announced last month that he would enter the crowded Republican primary to replace retiring incumbent Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.

The Pennsylvania Senate race will be one of the most closely watched in the 2022 midterm elections. CNN ranks the state as one of the 10 seats most likely to flip in the all-important midterms, which will determine control of Congress for the final two years of President Joe Biden’s first term in office.

Oz, a longtime New Jersey resident, entered the race about a week after Sean Parnell, a candidate backed by former President Donald Trump, announced he was suspending his campaign.

On the Democratic side, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has emerged as a formidable fundraiser and frontrunner, but Rep. Conor Lamb and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta have also mounted strong campaigns heading into next year's primary.

Polling averages show Fetterman leading the pack in the Keystone State, including a recent poll which shows him narrowly edging out Oz.

According to multiple reports, Oz’s show will be replaced by an hour-long syndicated show called “The Good Dish,” co-hosted by his daughter Daphne Oz, “Top Chef” judge Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa. The show began as a weekly segment on Oz’s show.

Spectrum News has reached out to Sony Pictures Television for comment.