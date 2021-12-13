President Joe Biden on Monday will sign an executive order that aims to “improve the customer experience” for the American people on a number of critical services, including filing and managing taxes, passport renewal and claiming retirement benefits.

All told, the order will overhaul more than 30 “customer experiences” across 17 agencies, with a goal of implementing these changes within the next year, as well as revamp USA.gov, which the White House called the "digital Federal front door"

The order, known as Transforming Federal Customer Experience and Service Delivery to Rebuild Trust in Government, seeks to build “accountability and transparency into everything we do” and demonstrate that the Biden administration is “good stewards of taxpayer dollars.”

“We have to prove democracy still works, that our government still works and can deliver for our people,” Biden is quoted as saying in a fact sheet released by the White House on Monday.

The order will seek to cut the red tape around certain government services, which require people to physically visit government offices, deal with cumbersome paperwork, handle delays involving mail or fax machines.

“Whether searching for vaccine safety information, claiming retirement benefits, receiving health insurance, passing through a security checkpoint, or checking the status of a farm loan application, Americans expect Government services to be responsive to their needs,” the fact sheet reads. “But too often, people have to navigate a tangled web of Government websites, offices, and phone numbers to access the services they depend on.”

All told, the order will overhaul more than 30 “customer experiences” across 17 agencies, with a goal of implementing these changes within the next year.

Among the proposed changes, Americans will be able to:

Renew passports securely online;

Schedule customer support call-backs from the IRS when filing taxes;

Claim retirement benefits online and utilize a streamlined Medicare enrollment experience;

Manage, apply for and repay federal student loans through one single repayment program and apply for loan forgiveness programs more easily;

Access Veterans Affairs health care and benefits more easily;

Grocery shopping online for those enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC);

Get more automated access to electronic prenatal, birth and postpartum health records;

Have increased access to telehealth and remote health care programs;

Submit applications for loans, grants and other programs via the Small Business Administration or Department of Agriculture

The order will also revamp USA.gov, which the Biden administration called the "digital Federal front door."

The overhauled site will allow users to "get access to all Government benefits, services, and programs in just 1 to 3 clicks, taps, or commands from the USA.gov homepage, without navigating duplicate and outdated Federal websites," including a brand new home page that will " feature a new user experience based on the key life events, moments that matter most, and top tasks that Americans experience throughout their lives when interacting with Government."