President Joe Biden will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday to survey storm damage caused by devastating tornadoes, the White House announced Monday.

“On Wednesday, December 15, the President will travel to Ft. Campbell, Kentucky for a storm briefing, and to Mayfield and Dawson Springs, Kentucky to survey storm damage following the devastating tornadoes and extreme weather,” the White House said in a statement.

The move comes as the president was briefed on the deadly storms by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas at the White House on Monday.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said at a briefing Monday that at least 64 people have been killed, and the death toll will “undoubtedly” rise.

“Thousands of homes are damaged if not entirely destroyed,” Beshear said. “And it may be weeks before we have final counts on both deaths and levels of destruction.”

President Biden approved a major disaster declaration on Sunday to make federal funds available to areas impacted by the severe weather.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., thanked President Biden for his administration’s “quick work to speed resources to help deal with this crisis.”

Kentucky was the worst hit by the group of twisters that devastated multiple states on Friday night. At least 14 other people were killed in Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.