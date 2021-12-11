APPLETON, Wis.— Wisconsin is known for its cocktails; from the Brandy Old Fashioned to the Grasshopper, we are known for having a long-lasting love affair with drinks the rest of the country has forgotten about or never even known.

During the holidays, the lineup of cocktails extends to the Tom and Jerry.

Perhaps nowhere is the passion for the Tom and Jerry more apparent than at Mark’s East Side restaurant on the outskirts of Appleton. They have been serving up Tom and Jerrys since opening their doors in 1967.

Owner Alex Shea said on a busy weekend night in December they can easily serve up more than 100.

Shea said it is an honor to serve up this classic warm drink.

“I feel very fortunate that I get to live on the tradition that we have here and see Mark’s East Side serve another Tom and Jerry; hopefully, we have many more seasons to go with this,” Shea said.

When it comes to the Tom and Jerry, its history is interesting. While it did not originate in Wisconsin, it seems to have gained a foothold in the state that never happened elsewhere.

Jeanette Hurt is the author of "Wisconsin Cocktails," a book released in 2020 which tells the story behind many of the state’s favorite drinks.

Hurt said the Tom and Jerry first came to Wisconsin in the late 1800s and has never waned in popularity.

“Here in Wisconsin, once we like something we stick with it, and we have stuck with the Tom and Jerry,” Hurt said.

While the exact origin of the Tom and Jerry isn’t clear, Hurt said it likely originated in New England in the mid-1800s. However, by the turn of the 20th century, it was already considered dated in some other parts of the country. Hurt cited a 1902 article in the "New York Sun" which states that the Tom and Jerry “has gone the way of the dodo.”

Still, in Wisconsin, the drink remains a holiday classic, one Hurt and staff at Mark’s East Side hope endures for generations to come.