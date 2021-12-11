TEXAS — Governor Greg Abbott has sent in the assistance of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 to help Kentucky in their recovery efforts after a series of deadly tornadoes hit the state overnight.

Kentucky's death toll is presumed to be at or around 70, according to the state's Governor, Andy Beshear.

Gov. Abbott approved the use of 10 members from the task force to respond to the catastophic event. "The State of Texas stands ready to assist our friends in Kentucky as they continue their response and recovery efforts in the wake of deadly tornadoes that shook the western portion of their state overnight," said Gov. Abbott. "Thank you to the members of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 who are making their way to Western Kentucky to help those in need. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for those affected by these horrific tornadoes."

I ask all Texans to join Cecilia & me in praying for those affected by these horrific tornadoes. pic.twitter.com/oaRa4K7xhl — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 11, 2021

The tornadoes, and their aftermath, left a wake of devestation through the state of Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear claims this occurrence to be "the most devastating tornado event" in the state's history. With the help of Texas, Kentucky will receive some much-needed relief in improving its state's condition.