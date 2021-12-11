CINCINNATI — With the Christmas season here, animal shelters around the state hope people looking to add a pet to their family consider adopting.

A shelter in Cincinnati lowered their adoption fees for a limited time to encourage those on the fence.

What You Need To Know Adoption fees at the Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society shelter have been lowered to $25 for several weeks in December



The staff at the shelter hope to see as many pets adopted as possible during the promotion



The medical care team said seeing the animals recover and find permanent homes makes their hard work worth it



​Superman is a young dog receiving care from Laura Person and Amanda Taylor who are working to nurse him back to health after some serious injuries.

“He came in with some pretty significant bite wounds; you can actually see the scarring on his head, he still has some staples in,” Person said.

Person and Taylor work to help heal dogs and cats that come into the Cincinnati Animal Care Shelter.

It’s no small task to manage.

As the months get colder, more animals get dropped off at shelters. And during the holidays, shelters can be overlooked.

“We need people to come out and help us adopt, foster, get animals out the door because we simply just don’t have the room,” said Meaghan Colville, the director of Lifesaving Operations.

Colville said to encourage adoptions The Holiday Hope Event dropped adoption fees to just $25.

“Come down and adopt an animal that’s already spayed or neutered and has all their vaccines,” she said. “They’re up to date on everything and they can come home. It’s a great time to adopt with the holidays because most likely a lot of people are going to be home for the holidays. So you get some time to spend with your pet, help them be acclimated to being in your home.”

The shelter is hopeful the combo of lower fees and these irresistible faces can help them reach their goal of emptying the shelter.

“I’d say right now are the sheer numbers are what’s getting us,” Taylor said, but she said she loves to see these animals like Superman recover.

“(He's) going find his forever home. That’s just really rewarding and really worth every day that we are here,” Taylor said.

For information on adopting, visit the Cincinnati shelter’s website.