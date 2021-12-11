NEW BERN, N.C. – A sales consultant at a Fayetteville AT&T store has been found guilty in a scheme that used stolen personal information to get cellphones that were resold on the black market.

Alejandro Garlynn Williams, 40, was convicted Friday of conspiracy, access device fraud and aggravated identity theft in federal court, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina announced in a news release. Williams carried out the fraud over several months with Anthony Jamison of Hamlet, N.C., who has pleaded guilty in the case.

Jury convicts former AT&T employee of conspiracy, fraud, and identity theft https://t.co/b8CuQgo6L7 — USAO_EDNC (@USAO_EDNC) December 10, 2021

Jamison provided Williams with stolen personal information from North Carolina and South Carolina residents to set up AT&T accounts and have cellphones issued in the victims’ names, federal officials said. Many of the victims only learned of the accounts when they began receiving bills in the mail.

The scheme played out between October 2017 and January 2018, officials said, and involved people recruited by Williams to pose as customers and interact with him at the AT&T store.

The fraud caused over $85,000 in losses to AT&T, officials said.