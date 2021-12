BUFFALO, N.Y. — Plans for a new West Side Bazaar in Buffalo are getting a major boost.

M&T Bank, the John R. Oishei Foundation and the Community Foundation of Greater Buffalo have pledged gifts totaling $1 million. This puts the campaign past the halfway mark.

The plan is to move the Bazaar from Grant Street to Niagara Street, which will allow the Bazaar to expand.

The Bazaar is run by the Westminster Economic Development Initiative.

Ground is expected to be broken early next year.