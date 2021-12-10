President Joe Biden is getting ready for his first late-night TV appearance since taking office.

Biden is set to appear Friday on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” with comedian Jimmy Fallon. Biden will appear virtually; the White House didn’t say where he will be when he tapes the segment.

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden is getting ready for his first late-night TV appearance since taking office



The president will appear on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” with comedian Jimmy Fallon on Friday night



Biden has made two previous appearances on the show: Once in April 2020 and once in Sept. 2016



The White House has not revealed what topics Biden and Fallon will cover in their interview

Biden has made two previous appearances on the show. He bantered with Fallon in April 2020, a week before he became the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, and in September 2016, toward the end of his eight years as vice president.

The president on Friday took to social media to respond to a music video featuring Fallon and musicians Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion dubbed "It Was A…(Masked Christmas)," which talked about the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and following proper health protocols over the holiday season.

"‘Tis the season (to get boosted)," Biden responded.

On a previous episode of his show, Fallon said he created the song as a message to the entire nation after suffering through the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s basically about how last year was just rough on everybody," Fallon said of the song. "I wanted to say ‘it’s going to get better. It really is going to get better, trust me,’ and how can I portray that? And also think about what funny things have happened while we were in lockdown, like putting Purell on everything or going on a Zoom, Zooming your grandpa and grandma and seeing where the Wi-Fi works best. So I write this song.”

While the White House has not revealed what topics Biden and Fallon will cover in their interview, Biden has suffered from a steep drop in the polls and has been under pressure to engage more with the media.

It's likely the president will continue to highlight two key issues the administration has focused on in recent weeks.

Biden has been trying to improve his standing with the public by traveling around the country to promote a $1 trillion infrastructure law, money that will be used to repair roads and bridges and lay down high-speed internet across the country. He also has been trying to rally public support for a separate social welfare and climate bill that has stalled in the Senate.

The president and other federal officials have also encouraged vaccinated Americans to get their booster shot against COVID-19, particularly as new variants continue to surface that might be more resistant to current vaccines.

"My message is really very straightforward and simple," Biden said in Thursday remarks. "If you got vaccinated six months ago — and I say to all of you in the press as well, not a joke — I say to all of you: If you got vaccinated six months ago, get your booster right away."