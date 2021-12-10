​AKRON, Ohio — College Now Greater Cleveland and United Way of Summit and Medina (UWSM) have opened a new Educational Opportunity HUB to house College Now services in Summit County.

Located in United Way’s Financial Empowerment Center at 1060 Kenmore Boulevard in Akron, the Summit County Educational Opportunity HUB will operate the same as the College Now Cleveland Resource Center, providing individualized services to residents who wish to start or continue their post-high school education.

The new HUB will be funded through a federal Trio Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) grant that was awarded to College Now in partnership with Summit Education Initiative (SEI) and United Way of Summit and Medina in October.

“Ohio has set an ambitious goal of having 65% of its residents ages 25-64 obtain a degree, certificate, or other postsecondary workforce credential by 2025," said College Now Senior Director of Adult Programs and Services Julie Szeltner. "As we approach that date, we know it is more important than ever to help more students, particularly adults, restart their postsecondary education and pursue an education pathway that will lead them to a living-wage career.”

Residents with questions may call (330) 548-8294 or email info@collegenowgc.org for more information.