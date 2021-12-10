CANTON, Ohio — North Canton's newest café is serving more than just coffee. The owners are teaching valuable life lessons to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

What You Need To Know A new café works to train and empower those with physical and mental disablities



The café is located in North Canton



The café will be open to the public soon

Beth Humbert is the founder of Whole Latte Love Cafe.

"What really started it was I have a daughter with autism," Humbert explained. "When she was transitioning through high school, we discovered that there is very few jobs available to people with special needs here in Stark County, and I just wanted to change that.”

The café will serve as a stepping stone for trainees and will empower them with real-world skills.

"We are training in four entry-level customer service positions," Humbert said. "One is hostess, one is at the cash register, one is making drinks hot and cold and another is food prep.”

The café also has job coaches, like Veronica Myers, and drivers that bring the trainees to and from work.

“It has been rewarding already," Myers said. "These people are amazing they are some of the sweetest people you will ever meet."

They hope to open the café to the public within the next few weeks.