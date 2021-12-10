COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Watershed Distillery manager said community members are "buying with intention" this holiday season and supporting local businesses.

What You Need To Know Area business leaders say consumers are "buying with intention" Brand Ambassador Tommy Householder said the trend to “buy local” is continuing into this season



Bottle Shop Manager Kaylie Gannon said her company has not been impacted by supply chain issues

The closer it gets to ​Dec. 25, the busier Bottle Shop Manager Kaylie Gannon is.

“It started off slow, but as soon as we hit Black Friday it became a revolving door around here,” said Gannon.

Watershed Distillery has been in Columbus for 12 years.

Gannon said they don’t have to worry about supply chain issues because of their business model.

“These are things we make here on site, we age them on-site and we sell them here on-site.”

Brand Ambassador Tommy Householder works with local bars and restaurants across Central Ohio. He said the trend to “buy local” is continuing into this season.

“I’ve noticed more and more people aren’t leaving their communities as much and they’re supporting their neighbors more and more,” said Householder.

Whether it be to support local businesses that were hit harder by the pandemic or to avoid supply chain issues, Householder said buying local this holiday season is beneficial to communities.

“What we’ve found is that if you don’t support small business, the entire community can collapse.”

Watershed Distillery is located at 1145 Chesapeake Ave.