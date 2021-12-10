ORLANDO, Fla — It’s been nearly one month since a fire destroyed J Henry’s, a well-known Orlando barber shop that’s been in business for more than 30 years. But Henry is not letting the fire stop him from doing his work.

With extensive smoke and water damage, the shop may never reopen at its current location.

“I’ve been there 30 years, believe it or not, so to not miss it — I miss the place being there,” owner J Henry says.

But in Parramore, just down the street from the destroyed shop, he’s once again cutting hair. He says a friend — a barber he cut hair with when they both first started out — is letting him use space in his shop.

And his loyal customers followed him.

“When you can look up and see the very same people that’s been supporting you for years…,” Henry says.

“I’m here, and I’ll be a customer as long as I can, no matter where,” Mark Williams says.

Henry lost thousands of dollars of equipment in the fire, which he says was sparked by an electrical issue, but he didn’t wait to replace rusted-out razors with new ones.

“It strengthened me to let me know that’s not the end of me,” Henry says.

“The old equipment that was there served its purpose for that time, but the new equipment is a new start — and a fresh start for me on my next journey.”

Henry, who was part of the Governor’s Barber Board and Orange County’s Economic Recovery Task Force, helped other barbers reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, it’s the community that’s reaching out to help him.

“I never, ever thought in my wildest dreams that I would be experiencing this type of support after such a terrific tragedy that happened at the barber shop,” Henry says.

And for Henry, it’s humbling.

“To see the fruit of your labor,” Henry says.

J Henry says he’s working with a contractor and insurance to figure out what to do next. While he might not open back up at the old location, he does plan to reopen his own shop again. And he says he wants to stay in the Parramore community where he’s been for so many years.