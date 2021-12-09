The number of new unemployment claims fell last week to 184,000, the lowest figure in over five decades, another sign of strong economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Weekly unemployment claims by dropped 43,000 from the week prior to the lowest such figure Sept. 1969, the Labor Department announced Thursday.

The figure is now below the typical 220,000 per week figure seen prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The four-week moving average also dropped below 219,000, a pandemic low.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 184,000 for the week ending 12/4 (-43,000).



Insured unemployment was 1,992,000 for the week ending 11/27 (+38,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) December 9, 2021

The news comes on the heels of November's jobs report, which saw the U.S. economy add 210,000 jobs – falling short of some economists' predictions – and the unemployment rate drop to to 4.2%, a pandemic low.

All told, the number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits sits at under 2 million, according to the Department of Labor.

Weekly unemployment claims have fallen steadily throughout 2021, peaking at more than 900,000 at one point in January.

Since April of 2020, the U.S. has regained nearly 18.5 million jobs after shedding a massive 22.4 million jobs in March and April due to the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. is still about 3.9 million jobs short of where it was in February of 2020, before the pandemic ravaged the country.

